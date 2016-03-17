BRASILIA The lower house of Brazil's Congress launched impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday by approving a committee of 65 members that will study whether there are grounds to remove her for manipulating government accounts.

Here are the next steps in presidential impeachment under Brazil's Constitution:

1) The 65-member committee of the Chamber of Deputies, or lower house, decides if the impeachment bid is valid. Speaker Eduardo Cunha, a fierce critic of Rousseff, has said he will speed up the process as much as possible. The house votes on the committee decision. Rousseff's opponents need the votes of two thirds of 513 congressmen. Cunha does not vote. Rousseff needs 171 votes or abstentions to block impeachment.

2) If Rousseff loses the lower house vote, the Senate votes on whether to go ahead with putting her on trial. If they vote to do so, Rousseff is suspended at the start of the trial and Vice President Michel Temer becomes acting president. The Senate has 180 days to conduct its trial, chaired by the president of the Supreme Court. Analysts say impeachment, if it goes ahead, will be a quick process given Brazil's political crisis and could be decided by the end of May.

3) If two-thirds of the 81-seat Senate, or 54 senators, vote for impeachment, Rousseff is stripped of her political rights and cannot run for elected office for eight years. Vice President Temer is confirmed as president for the remainder of her term ending Dec. 31, 2018.

(Compiled by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown)