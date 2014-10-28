Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff celebrates during news conference after disclosure of the election results, in Brasilia October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that Brazil can recover economically and avoid a credit ratings downgrade in her second term.

In an interview with the Bandeirantes television network two days after she was re-elected by a narrow margin, Rousseff said

Brazil can avoid a downgrade. She did not detail policy changes that she plans to make.

Two months ago Moody's Investors Service threatened to downgrade Brazil if the country's next administration did not tighten fiscal policy and economic growth remained slow.

