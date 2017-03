Brazil's Attorney-General of the Union Luis Inacio Adams arrives to a ministerial meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA Brazil's Attorney General Luis Inacio Adams said on Friday he was concerned over the legality of the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.

Adams said the Supreme Court should rule next week, before its recess, on the validity of a secret ballot that stacked a Congressional committee due to hear the impeachment proceedings with Rousseff's opponents.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)