Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks at the closing ceremony of the ''March of the Daisies'' at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who is struggling with record low approval ratings and a generalized loss of support in Congress, said on Wednesday that she has never considered resigning her post throughout the steepest political crisis of her more than four years in power

Speaking to SBT channel in an interview, Rousseff said that the ongoing crisis should not weigh down efforts to revive Brazil's flagging economy.

