Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), his wife Marisa and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (C) wave from the window of his home in Sao Bernardo do Camopo, Brazil, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff on Monday blamed the country's political crisis on her opponents for not accepting their defeat in the 2014 elections and wanting to bring forward new elections scheduled for 2018.

Rousseff, speaking at the opening of a low-cost housing project in Rio Grande do Sul state, criticized as unnecessary the detention of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday for questioning in the Petrobras graft scandal.

The implication of Lula in the corruption probe has deepened Brazil's political crisis and boosted efforts by Rousseff's opponents to impeach the president and invalidate her 2014 re-election.

