BRASILIA Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's appointment to President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet as her chief of staff was formalised by its publication in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The publication of his appointment means Lula cannot be prosecuted by a judge investigating him for money laundering in connection with the Petrobras graft scandal. It was rushed into print in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette.

