BRASILIA Dozens of lawmakers opposed to Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff chanted "resign" at a Congressional session late on Wednesday, in a sign of rising political tensions in Latin America's largest economy.

The lawmakers gathered around a microphone interrupted the session to demand Rousseff's resignation, according to images broadcast live by news channel GloboNews. Rousseff's administration is struggling with fallout from a sweeping corruption probe, known as "Operation Car Wash."

In a bid to stave off impeachment proceedings in Congress, Rousseff named her predecessor and political mentor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff on Wednesday.

Lula is under investigation in "Operation Car Wash", which probes bribery and money-laundering at state-controlled firms during part of his eight-year tenure that finished in 2010.

