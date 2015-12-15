Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff looks on during a meeting with mayors at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA The popularity of embattled President Dilma Rousseff's government has slipped again as she fights to survive an impeachment bid by her opponents, the first nationwide opinion poll since proceedings began this month showed on Wednesday.

The number of Brazilians who consider Rousseff's government "great" or "good" dipped to 9 percent from 10 percent in the previous survey in September, and those who rate it "bad" or "terrible" rose to 70 percent from 69 percent, according to the Ibope poll commissioned by the National Industry Confederation, or CNI.

Rousseff's popularity plummeted earlier this year as the Brazilian economy screeched to a halt at the start of her second term and leaders of her Workers' Party and its allies in Congress were implicated in a massive corruption scandal.

On Dec 2, the lower house of Congress took up a request for her impeachment by opponents who accuse her of breaking Brazil's budget law to bolster spending during her re-election campaign last year.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)