Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures during a signing ceremony to accelerate agreements with companies investigated for corruption, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO A poll published Saturday in Brazil gave a mild boost to the political survival prospects for President Dilma Rousseff, as she saw a slight bounce in her approval ratings, halting what has been an almost continuous slide for most of the year.

The number of Brazilians who rated Rousseff's administration "bad" or "very bad" fell to 65 percent, from 71 percent in August, according to a Datafolha poll conducted from Dec. 16 to 17 and published by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Rousseff is under pressure as Brazil is undergoing its worst recession in at least 25 years and a corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA which has led to the arrest of numerous high-profile executives and politicians.

As the president fights moves by the opposition to impeach her, the proportion of people who want her to resign or be impeached also fell. Those wanting Rousseff to resign fell to 56 percent compared to 62 percent in November, while 60 percent want the president impeached, down from 65 percent in November.

It caps off a relatively good week for Rousseff, after two rulings from the Supreme Court on Thursday improved her chances of blocking an impeachment bid by opponents seeking to oust the unpopular leftist leader.

Meanwhile, her nemesis, speaker of the lower house Eduardo Cunha, who is fighting accusations of corruption, saw his popularity remain near rock bottom, with 82 percent of people polled saying he should be stripped of his mandate.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by James Dalgleish)