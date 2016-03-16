SAO PAULO Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday neither her finance Minister nor central bank chief would leave the government following the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, denying local media reports.

Rousseff also said that the left-leaning Lula was committed to pursuing fiscal stability and controlling inflation and insisted that Brazil's international reserves would not be used to solve investment issues.

The appointment of Lula - who has been charged with money laundering by prosecutors - does not mean he is above investigation, Rousseff said, pointing out that Brazil's highest court would still have the right to try him.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)