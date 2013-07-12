A man with the word 'Capital' painted on his body, attends a demonstration during the National Day of Struggle, a march by unionists, in Sao Paulo July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man holds an union banner during the National Day of Struggle, a march by unionists, in Sao Paulo July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man dressed as a skeleton holds a placard during the National Day of Struggle, a march by unionists, in Sao Paulo July 11, 2013. Union demonstrations snarled traffic in several Brazilian cities on Thursday morning as part of a one-day strike aimed at seizing the momentum of sweeping protests that shook Latin America's largest economy last month. The sign reads, 'Survivor of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS)'. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man holds a sign next to an effigy of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during the National Day of Struggle, a march by unionists, in Sao Paulo July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of labor unions block a main highway on the National Day of Struggle, in Porto Alegre July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Vara

Demonstrators gesture during clashes with riot police during the 'National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests' in downtown of Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the 'National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests' in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A demonstrator with a Brazilian flag (L) stands in front of the Municipal theater during the 'National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests' in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the 'National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests' in downtown of Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO Tens of thousands of union demonstrators blocked roads and snarled traffic in dozens of Brazilian cities on Thursday in a one-day strike aimed at seizing the momentum of huge protests that swept the country last month.

The disruptions were limited compared to mass protests in June that drew more than 1 million supporters in Brazil's largest demonstrations in two decades.

Bus drivers, metal-workers, stevedores and bank tellers were among the unionized workers who took to the streets on Thursday as organized labor sought to push workers' rights to the forefront of the national debate.

The earlier unexpected wave of discontent has quieted in recent weeks after sending shockwaves through the political landscape and spurring President Dilma Rousseff to pledge reforms and more investment in public services.

Union groups played a marginal role in those protests, which were sparked by outrage over higher bus fares and led to demands for better public services, an end to political corruption and more investment in healthcare and education.

Organized labor was sidelined in the June demonstrations, but is now trying to assert leadership and provide direction for what was a diverse and leaderless protest movement.

Protesters on Thursday demanded more labor rights while echoing the calls last month for greater investment in public health, education and transportation. Brazil's biggest unions represent about a tenth of the formal workforce.

Leaders of Brazil's largest umbrella union, known as CUT, which provides support for Rousseff's leftist Workers' Party, aimed to channel popular discontent and counter the notion that they were late to the movement.

"We're not late, we've always been here. We're here to demand that Dilma follows through on her promises," said Adriana Magalhães, a bank employee and CUT organizer in Sao Paulo.

The biggest gatherings paled in comparison to the protests last month, which packed major boulevards.

Sao Paulo's highest-profile union rally drew a few thousand attendees at its peak along four blocks of Avenida Paulista, the city's main avenue. Police cordoned off the area and diverted traffic to allow the march to proceed.

Office worker Hermes Pereira watched sceptically from the margins of the rally. "The protests last month made demands without a political platform, without a party. Today they're demanding the same things as last month, but without the same strength," he said.

The previous protests subsided into smaller, isolated demonstrations after swift government concessions, isolated violence and a lack of central leadership, raising questions about their lasting impact.

HIGHWAY BLAZE

Demonstrators on Thursday briefly blocked dozens of major roads around the country, setting tires ablaze on a freeway outside Rio de Janeiro and marching over a suspension bridge in Sao Paulo's financial district.

Dock workers joined the strike, holding up a sugar vessel and several container ships at Santos south of Sao Paulo, the busiest container port in South America.

But there were notable absences - subway and train workers in Sao Paulo and Rio did not take part, minimizing the impact in Brazil's two biggest cities.

It was a largely normal workday in the national capital Brasilia, despite a demonstration by several thousand that diverted traffic. A few hundred landless peasants also occupied land reform institute INCRA to demand agrarian reforms.

In parts of the country with a strong history of union activity, such as Porto Alegre in the far south, public transportation, stores and even intercity buses shut down.

Rousseff, who is widely expected to run for re-election next year, is trying to balance the demands for reforms with her government's renewed vows of fiscal responsibility. The protests badly damaged her approval ratings.

Looser fiscal policy, rising inflation and weak economic growth have stoked investor concerns about Brazil's economy, triggering a broad selloff on the Sao Paulo stock exchange and warnings of a lower sovereign debt rating.

(Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo, Maria Pia Palermo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, Raquel Stenzel in Porto Alegre; Editing by Todd Benson and Paul Simao)