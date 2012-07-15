Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) is in talks with Brazilian authorities about setting up a plant to assemble Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) Freelander four-by-fours, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Once assured that it can produce cars in sufficient volume, Jaguar Land Rover will then look at setting up a plant in Brazil, which is on track to become the world's third-biggest car market, the FT said.
"We thought about setting up a plant or assembly line, but you need a critical mass of volume. Therefore, we are talking to government about how this kind of step can be made for a small company like us," the FT quoted JLR chief executive, Ralf Speth, as saying.
The British luxury brand, which Tata bought for $2.3 billion in 2008, produces the bulk of its cars at three plants in England.
JLR's growth in overseas markets has helped insulate Tata from a sluggish domestic car market which grew just 2.2 percent in the last financial year. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Gunna Dickson)
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).