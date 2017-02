Brazil's interim President Michel Temer reacts during the inauguration ceremony of new presidents of state companies, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Brazilian interim President Michel Temer said on Monday he plans to nominate technocrats to the top positions in state-controlled firms and pension funds, once the lower house approves a draft proposal requiring high-ranking public employees to have high technical qualifications.

For decades, government named political appointees to some of the most important positions at state companies in Brazil. Temer said that, until the lower house passes the bill, all nominations in those entities have been stopped.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)