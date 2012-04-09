Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks to U.S. President Barack Obama during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday that she raised concerns in a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama over the impact of the rich world's expansionary monetary policies on developing countries such as Brazil.

Rousseff, speaking after meeting Obama in the White House Oval Office, told reporters she raised "Brazil's concern regarding the monetary expansion policies."

Rousseff previously criticized the United States and European countries for a "monetary tsunami" that she says has caused liquidity to flow into Brazil, pushing up the value of its currency and making its exports less competitive.

Speaking at a press briefing shortly afterward, White House spokesman Jay Carney declined to comment on how Obama responded to Rousseff's concerns.

(Reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Peter Cooney)