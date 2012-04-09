Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
WASHINGTON Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday that she raised concerns in a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama over the impact of the rich world's expansionary monetary policies on developing countries such as Brazil.
Rousseff, speaking after meeting Obama in the White House Oval Office, told reporters she raised "Brazil's concern regarding the monetary expansion policies."
Rousseff previously criticized the United States and European countries for a "monetary tsunami" that she says has caused liquidity to flow into Brazil, pushing up the value of its currency and making its exports less competitive.
Speaking at a press briefing shortly afterward, White House spokesman Jay Carney declined to comment on how Obama responded to Rousseff's concerns.
(Reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Peter Cooney)
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
LAHORE, Pakistan A bomb blast in an upscale shopping centre in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore killed at least eight people and wounded 20 on Thursday, officials said, the latest in a surge of violence that has shaken the country.