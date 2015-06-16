SAO PAULO Venezuela has so far not given landing permission for a Brazilian Air Force plane that would carry a group of Brazilian senators to the country to visit jailed Venezuelan opposition leaders, the senators said on Tuesday.

Senator Aloysio Nunes, head of the Brazilian Senate's foreign relations committee, told Reuters that the group of opposition senators will travel on a commercial flight if Venezuela does not grant landing authorization.

The Estado de S.Paulo daily quoted Senator Aecio Neves, president of Brazil's opposition PDSB party, as saying Venezuela had "vetoed" the landing.

Brazilian Defense Minister Jaques Wagner, of the governing Workers' Party, told O Globo newspaper that Caracas has not made a decision on the trip yet, but that "we imagine that Venezuela hasn't the slightest interest in this visit".

Venezuelan authorities said they would not comment on the subject.

Support for Venezuelan opposition leaders is a sensitive issue for the government of President Nicolas Maduro. Last week, Caracas demanded Colombia's ambassador explain why the neighbouring country flew former Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez out on one of its Air Force planes after Gonzalez had travelled to Venezuela to support the opposition.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and her Workers' Party have faced increasing criticism for maintaining close ties to Maduro. Earlier this month, Brazil's Senate passed a resolution criticizing Maduro's government for arbitrarily imprisoning opponents.

