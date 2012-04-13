The World Bank presidential nominee Jose Antonio Ocampo (R) of Colombia is seen during a meeting with Brazil's Finance Guido Mantega at the Ministry of Finance in Brasilia April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the BRICS group of emerging market countries is likely to make a joint decision on who to support for the World Bank presidency as soon as Friday.

Mantega said the five countries were still discussing which candidate they would support. The BRICS group also includes Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"Brazil is talking with the BRICS and we will likely take a joint position," Mantega told reporters in Brasilia. "The position is likely to be taken today (Friday)."

The candidates include former Colombian Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, who visited Brazil on Thursday, as well as Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American health expert.

