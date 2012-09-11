SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters Point Carbon) - Greenhouse gas emissions from the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil and preparations for it will reach 14 million tonnes, roughly 0.8 percent of Brazil's annual emissions, a consultancy projected.

Sao Paulo-based Personal CO2 Zero estimated that new construction and transportation projects being built in the run-up to the world's second largest sporting event could add 11.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Emissions during the event would add 3.01 million tonnes of CO2e, mainly associated with internal air and land travel between the 12 host cities, the study said.

Brazil, which will also host the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is investing heavily to expand roads and airports, trying to relieve the perennial congestion that is common in its major cities.

CO2 Zero said Fifa, soccer's governing body, would need to spend around $15 million dollars to offset emissions produced only during the championship, by buying carbon credits in the voluntary market.

If the bill were to include the construction of the stadiums, the amount it would need to spend in offsets would rise to $18.5 million.

Last June, Fifa presented in Rio a sustainability project for Brazil's World Cup that included the intention to offset most emissions from the event.

Fifa said it would spend around $20 million for the project, but did not specify how much it would use to buy offsets or how it would do it.

Greenhouse gas emissions from the last World Cup in 2010 were estimated at 2.75 million tonnes in a study commissioned by the governments of Norway and host country South Africa.

That number did not factor in emissions from the equally large number of infrastructure projects executed by the African country. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Valerie Volcovici)