Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
BRASILIA Brazilian police arrested 14 people on Monday during an anti-World Cup demonstration near the stadium where Nigeria and Iran played in southern Brazil, local security authorities said.
A group of protesters destroyed windows of banks and stores after an anti-World Cup march of about 200 people was dispersed by police near the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, a spokeswoman for the state's security command centre told Reuters.
In another demonstration in the northern city of Natal, protesters burned a U.S. flag a few hours before the United States' first World Cup match against Ghana. The small demonstration that was headed for the Estadio das Dunas where both teams are playing was dispersed by the police without any clashes, local media reported.
Protests by Brazilians angry about wasteful spending for the World Cup has lost momentum since the start of the month-long tournament on June 12. Last year at a warm up tournament hundreds of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to protest against corruption, poor public services and World Cup overspending.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.