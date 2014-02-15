Stadium construction in Brazil for this year's World Cup soccer tournament has been plagued by accidents, cost overruns and delays.

Six people have died during the building of the 12 venues scheduled to host the matches, which start June 12.

The following is a chronology of the major accidents and deaths in the lead up to the World Cup:

June 11, 2012: A builder falls to his death during construction of the World Cup stadium in Brasilia, Brazil's capital.

March 28, 2013: A worker dies after a fall at the stadium site in Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas.

Oct 25, 2013: A fire breaks out in the foundations of the stadium site in Cuiabá, the capital of the central western state of Mato Grosso.

Nov 27, 2013: Two workers die when a crane collapses at the São Paulo stadium scheduled to host the World Cup opener.

Dec 14, 2013: Another worker falls to his death at the Manaus stadium.

Feb 7: A third worker dies at the Manaus stadium from head and chest injuries suffered while dismantling a crane.

