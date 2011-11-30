Ricky Gervais' shtick gets tricky in Trump and Brexit era
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" broke the $500 (320 million pound) million mark at worldwide box offices on Monday after its release only 12 days ago, film distributor Summit Entertainment said on Tuesday.
"Breaking Dawn", the fourth instalment in the vampire romance franchise based on the "Twilight" novels by Stephanie Meyer, generated has generated $508 million worldwide, of which $223 million came from U.S. box offices, after record ticket sales over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend.
"We couldn't be more pleased with the success of this film and a franchise that the fans have continued to support over the past several years," Rob Friedman and Patrick Wachsberger, co-chairmen of Summit Entertainment, said in a statement.
The success of "Breaking Dawn - Part 1" comes after the first three films in the "Twilight Saga" series collectively earned more than $1.8 billion at the worldwide box offices.
Starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, the fourth film sees young lovers Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen finally unite in marriage and embark on their highly anticipated honeymoon, before their wedded bliss is cut short by an unexpected life-threatening pregnancy.
The second part of the film, which will be the conclusion of the "Twilight Saga," is due for release in 2012.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
Hollywood directors named Damien Chazelle the best film director of 2016 for “La La Land" at a gala ceremony on Saturday, placing the musical in a strong position for the movie world's top honors, the Oscars, later this month.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens