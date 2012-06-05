LONDON, June 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A common monarch would give the region the sort of political unity it sorely lacks. And the royal family is basically Continental by blood. English is the regional tongue. Americans would have new respect. Brits would become europhiles. Put it on the next summit's agenda.

- Britain's Elizabeth Windsor has led four days of celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of her inheriting the title of Queen and becoming the UK head of state.

- She went to a horse-racing meeting on Saturday June 2 and presided over a 1,000-strong regatta of boats on the River Thames in London on Sunday June 3. On the first of two public holidays a concert of mostly popular music was held outside Buckingham Palace in London. On June 5 Queen Elizabeth attended a religious service of thanksgiving in the city's St Paul's cathedral.

