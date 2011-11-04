MADRID Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Qantas' (QAN.AX) shock decision to ground its planes last week ended its reputation as a conservative airline. Chief executive Alan Joyce turned its industrial action problem on its head and the carrier itself went on strike. That forced the government to intervene and halt the union walkout. But a permanent resolution to the conflict is on the cards. It appears increasingly likely that the controversial move was worth it.

In the short term, the cancellations may end up costing the airline more than the A$68 million incurred so far due to strikes themselves. The bill could reach A$60 million, according to Goldman Sachs, but that doesn't count other initiatives to woo back customers like cutting fares. But on a long-term view, the calculation flips over. The costs of continued strike action, at A$15 million a week in lost revenue, would have been severe. The government's intervention has given Qantas the upper hand: the parties must reach an agreement or face binding arbitration by an industrial relations tribunal.

It's not hard to see why Joyce resorted to such extreme measures. Qantas has 15 unions and has reached agreement with 12 of them. The dispute with the holdouts centres on Qantas' cost-cutting efforts and a decision to base more of its staff elsewhere. Qantas faces stiff competition on international routes from airlines backed by states with deep pockets, such as Emirates or Singapore Airlines. It may have made a headline A$552 million in pre-tax profit last year, but its international arm lost over A$200 million.

But Joyce was also his own worst enemy going into the dispute. Just before he grounded the airline, shareholders voted to give him a 71 percent pay rise, to A$5 million. He also infuriated customers, who didn't seem aware of the depth of the union problems. British Airways managed to get the support of the public last year in its own labour dispute, but only after the unions scored some own goals and BA was deep in the red. Joyce has got investors on his side, with Qantas shares rising 5 percent in a market that has fallen since the grounding incident started. But if Joyce wants to maintain the upper hand, he must now win back the punters.

-- Qantas resumed flights on October 31 after grounding its entire fleet on October 29, following ongoing strikes from three unions. The Australian airline was ordered to resume flights by the government and begin a 21-day negotiation period -- extendable by another three weeks -- overseen by Fair Works Australia, the labour relations tribunal. Both airlines and unions are prohibited from industrial action during the talks. If they fail to reach agreement, they will go through a binding arbitration process.

-- Nearly 70,000 people were affected by flight cancellations in 22 countries. The dispute with unions centres on Qantas' Asian expansion plans to help turn around its loss-making international division. In August, it said it would cut 1,000 jobs, set up a new premium Asian airline and a joint-venture budget Japanese carrier.

