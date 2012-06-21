Prosecutors Inga Bejer Engh delivers her closing arguments during the trial of Norwegian far right mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo June 21, 2012. Prosecutors will tell a Norwegian court whether they want Breivik to go to jail or to be committed to a mental institution because he was insane when he killed 77 people in 2011. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Prosecutors Inga Bejer Engh (L) and Svein Holden deliver their closing arguments during the trial against mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo June 21, 2012. Prosecutors will tell a Norwegian court whether they want far-right mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik to go to jail or to be committed to a mental institution because he was insane when he killed 77 people in 2011. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Norwegian far right mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (C), seated between his defense lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R), looks on before prosecutors deliver their closing arguments in a court in Oslo June 21, 2012. Prosecutors will tell a Norwegian court whether they want Breivik to go to jail or to be committed to a mental institution because he was insane when he killed 77 people in 2011. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Prosecutor Svein Holden (R) looks on during the trial of Norwegian far right mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo June 21, 2012. Prosecutors will tell a Norwegian court whether they want Breivik to go to jail or to be committed to a mental institution because he was insane when he killed 77 people in 2011. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Norwegian far right mass killer Anders Behring Breivik smiles in court while the prosecutors deliver their closing arguments in Oslo June 21, 2012. Prosecutors will tell a Norwegian court whether they want Breivik to go to jail or to be committed to a mental institution because he was insane when he killed 77 people in 2011. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix/Pool

OSLO Prosecutors asked a Norwegian court on Thursday to declare far- right mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik insane and commit him to a mental institution, in line with their original indictment.

Breivik, who admits to killing 77 people in twin attacks last year, most of them teenagers at a Labour Party summer camp, says he should be declared sane, but acquitted on grounds that he was defending the Norwegian people by fighting the supporters of Muslim immigration.

Court-appointed psychiatrists have come to opposing conclusions. One team declared Breivik a psychotic paranoid schizophrenic, while a second concluded that he most likely suffered from a narcissistic personality disorder but was not psychotic, and could therefore be held criminally responsible.

The two professional and three lay judges will make the final ruling on Breivik's sanity and deliver their verdict by August 24, the court said. He has said that if he is found to have been insane, he will appeal.

A survey for the public broadcaster NRK indicated that three out of four Norwegians consider Breivik sane enough for a jail sentence.

If the court agrees with the prosecution's request, Breivik could be held indefinitely, receiving treatment in a secure ward set up in a high-security prison, and coming up for review every three years.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)