NEW YORK Rock singer Bret Michaels has settled a lawsuit he filed against the Tony Awards and CBS for damages to his head after a stage set piece knocked him down and he claimed it contributed to a brain haemorrhage he later suffered.

The terms of the settlement were not released. Michaels sued CBS and Tony Awards Productions after he performed in 2009 with his band Poison during the awards telecast of Broadway's best shows, claiming producers failed to tell him how to exit the stage safely.

After he performed the band's 1980s hit song "Nothin' But A Good Time" with the "Rock of Ages" musical cast, Michaels said he suffered a fractured nose, split lip and trauma to the head after he was smacked down by a large set piece descending from the ceiling -- a clip that was watched by millions on YouTube.

In April, 2010, Michaels suffered a near fatal subarachnoid haemorrhage - or bleeding at the base of his brain stem - that left him in a critical condition "at the hands of the Tony Awards," the lawsuit that was filed last year claimed.

After the settlement in Manhattan federal court, CBS and the Tonys released a joint statement saying, "The parties have reached an amicable resolution of their dispute and the case has been settled. The terms of the settlement will not be disclosed."

Michaels rose to fame in the 1980s at the helm of Poison, a glam-rock band whose hits also included the ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

In recent years, he became a reality TV personality in such shows as dating contest "Rock of Love" and on "The Celebrity Apprentice."

