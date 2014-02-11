Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON Brevan Howard, one of the world's biggest hedge fund managers, is to shut its $2.3 billion emerging markets portfolio after a bout of poor performance, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The fund, which fell 15 percent last year and a further 1.6 percent so far this year, will shut with immediate effect and manager Geraldine Sundstrom will leave the firm, the source said.
Brevan Howard declined to comment.
The fund had risen 14 percent in 2012 but was caught out by a sell-off in emerging markets bonds and stocks last year on concerns about the pace of China's economic growth and the shift prompted by expectations the Federal Reserve would start scaling back its huge bond-buying programme.
Brevan is best known for its $28 billion Master fund, a macro hedge fund that has never had a down year and which last year gained 2.7 percent.
LONDON Former British Chancellor George Osborne is to be paid 650,000 pounds a year for working just 48 days a year at asset manager BlackRock , according to parliament's register of members interests.
LONDON Old Mutual is on track to complete its break-up into four parts by the end of 2018, although improvements to IT systems at its UK asset management unit could take longer and cost more than expected, the chief executive said on Thursday.