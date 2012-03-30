SINGAPORE A former trader for Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS.L) says that Brevan Howard, one of Europe's largest hedge funds, asked the British bank to change the LIBOR rate, court documents filed in Singapore show.

Tan Chi Min, who was head of delta trading for RBS and based in Singapore, said in the papers that the fund telephoned the bank on August 20, 2007 and asked if they could change the rate. It was not clear in the document whether this was a request to change RBS's submission to the British Bankers Association which sets LIBOR or the overall rate itself.

"The defendant (RBS) received this request without objection," Tan said in the papers filed at Singapore's High Court on March 23 for a wrongful dismissal case.

Patricia Choo, an RBS spokeswoman in Singapore, declined to comment because the case is ongoing.

A spokeswoman for Brevan Howard in Hong Kong declined to comment. The fund is not a named party in the court case and is not being sued for any wrongdoing.

Tan began legal proceedings against RBS for wrongful dismissal in December after he was fired for allegedly trying to improperly influence RBS's LIBOR rate setters between 2007 and 2011.

Tan alleged that it was in fact common practice among senior RBS employees to make requests to the bank's rate setters as to the appropriate LIBOR rate.

RBS filed a response to the court in January saying Tan was dismissed after being found guilty of gross misconduct.

In the papers, the bank said Tan had sought to improperly influence RBS's rate setters by communicating requests to have their LIBOR submissions set at particular levels in order to maximise his or the bank's trading book profits.

The British Financial Services Authority, U.S. Securities and Trading Commission, European Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Japanese Financial Services Agency have approached banks around the world to investigate their involvement in determining Libor rates.

Reuters revealed in February that the U.S. Justice Department's probe had become a criminal one.

Banks including Barclays (BARC.L), UBS UBSN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and HSBC (HSBA.L) have been named as defendants in a variety of class action complaints filed in the United States.

The investigations are examining whether banks misreported the rate at artificially low levels for years, either to project an illusion of strength in credit markets or to cash in on bets struck by their own traders on the direction of Libor.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Neil Fullick)