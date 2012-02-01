LONDON Investment manager Brewin Dolphin suffered a slow first quarter as the global financial stresses of late 2011 spooked clients and translated into a 24.4 percent drop in commission income.

In a trading statement for its first quarter to December 31, the firm said total funds under management were up 3.8 percent to 24.9 billion pounds, with recovering stock markets helping offset a 100 million pounds net outflow of funds.

Discretionary funds saw a 100 million net inflow thought advisory funds shed 200 million pounds during the quarter.

The company said commission income, which fell to 17.5 million pounds from 24.9 million pounds a year earlier, had continued to fall into January but other income has held up.

First quarter financial planning and trail income was up 26.6 percent and investment management fees increased 15.8 percent.

Brewin Dolphin shares closed at 151 pence on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)