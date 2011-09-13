SAO PAULO The BRICS major emerging markets may consider ramping up holdings of euro-denominated bonds in a bid to help European countries mired in a sovereign debt crisis, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed monetary official.

There is still "no firm dialogue" around the possibility, the newspaper reported, noting that purchases could be limited to debt from the more financially solid European nations.

A decision could be made at a September 22 meeting of finance ministers and central bank presidents from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in Washington, Valor added.

A euro zone debt crisis has roiled global markets for more than a year, with speculation mounting recently that Greece could default or even exit the 17-nation monetary union.

Central banks in Brazil and South Africa declined to comment on the story. The source in the report was not identified.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Phumza Macanda in South Africa, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)