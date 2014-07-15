Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BRASILIA India will hold the presidency of the new BRICS development bank for five years, a senior official involved in the negotiations said on Tuesday.
The source added Brazil is expected to be the second country to hold the bank's presidency, according to a preliminary agreement between the members of the group which also includes China, Russia and South Africa.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Walter Brandimarte and Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.