(L-R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, China's President Xi Jinping and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma prepare to pose for a group picture during the VI BRICS Summit in Fortaleza July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA India will hold the presidency of the new BRICS development bank for five years, a senior official involved in the negotiations said on Tuesday.

The source added Brazil is expected to be the second country to hold the bank's presidency, according to a preliminary agreement between the members of the group which also includes China, Russia and South Africa.

