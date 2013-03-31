Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Private equity group Bridgepoint BRDG.UL has bought Britain's biggest independent dentist, Oasis Healthcare, from buy-out firm Duke Street for 185 million pounds ($281 million), the companies said on Sunday.
Oasis, which was founded in 1996, operates over 200 dental practices in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, employing 2,000 staff including 800 dentists. It provides services to private and NHS patients.
Bridgepoint said it would provide funding of 60 million pounds to help the business expand its presence in the UK dental market, which is estimated to be worth 7 billion pounds.
"We will be strongly positioned for further profitable expansion. We have a successful track record of acquisitions and new openings, and plan ongoing and rapid expansion," Oasis Chief Executive Justin Ash said in a statement.
Duke Street, which acquired the business for 77 million pounds in 2007, will retain a minority stake in the business.
($1 = 0.6586 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.