Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
Sept 25 @UK PLC : * Placing and open offer * Raised £3.3 million in placing by westhouse of 10,000,000 new shares at 33P
per share * Proposes to raise a further £2.0 million in an open offer of 6,064,500 new
shares * Intends to use proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and for working
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
