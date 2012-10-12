BRUSSELS EU competition regulators on Friday cleared the acquisition of U.S. technology distributor BrightPoint Inc by its bigger rival Ingram Micro.

The acquisition affected the markets in the wholesale distribution of telecommunications and IT products, such as laptops and tablets, in a number of member states but would not raise competition concerns, the European Commission, which acts as the 27-member bloc's competition watchdog, said.

"The merged entity will continue to face sufficient competitive constraints, including on narrow market segments," the Commission said in a statement.

Ingram Micro said in July that it would buy BrightPoint Inc for about $650 million in cash, its biggest deal ever.

(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)