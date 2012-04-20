LONDON European regulators recommended approval of a new type 2 diabetes drug from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb on Friday, in a decision that contrasts starkly with its failure to win approval in the United States.

Dapagliflozin, which will be sold under the brand name Forxiga, is a new type of diabetes drug designed to allow more sugar to be excreted with urine and has the potential to be the first to treat the disease independent of the hormone insulin.

The positive verdict in Europe came as a surprise to some analysts who had largely written off the drug following its rebuff in the all-important U.S. market. As a result, currently modest forecasts for its sales are likely to rise.

U.S. experts had raised concerns over the risk of cancer and liver injury associated with the medicine, prompting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue a so-called "complete response letter" in January asking for more clinical data.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however, said it was satisfied these issues had been addressed in the product's label and via a risk management plan for the medicine.

The positive recommendation from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will now go to the European Commission for formal approval, a process that normally takes a couple of months.

The EMA decision marks a rare piece of good news for AstraZeneca, Britain's second biggest drugmaker, which has suffered a series of product setbacks in recent months and is suffering from generic competition to several key drugs.

Shares in AstraZeneca ended 1.5 percent higher, while Bristol added 0.6 percent by 1600 GMT.

Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst at ISI Group, said the news was a positive surprise but might not transform commercial prospects for dapagliflozin, which will compete with other effective oral diabetes drugs, including Merck & Co's Januvia.

"While a favourable CHMP decision was not expected, we believe that the drug's safety profile will likely limit the commercial uptake," he said.

Consensus analyst forecasts currently point to dapagliflozin sales of around $430 million in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.

The European Medicines Agency also endorsed new drugs from Novartis and Takeda.

Novartis's Jakavi is for myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, and was licensed from Incyte. Takeda's Rienso is an intravenous iron therapy that is partnered with AMAG Pharma.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing David Jones)