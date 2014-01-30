LONDON British private equity group 3i has abandoned plans to raise a Brazilian fund and will not make any new investments in the region because of changing macroeconomic conditions.

Reporting results for the three months to December 31, the owner of women's fashion retailer Hobbs and Tommee Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn said it would continue to manage its investments in Brazil but would cut back on its resources.

"Brazil remains a really interesting market but conditions have changed over the past 12 months, there is much greater market and political uncertainty and that has also been reflected in currency volatility," 3i Finance Director Julia Wilson told reporters on a conference call.

The firm set up its Brazilian operation in 2011 and now has an eight-strong team in the country. It said in 2012 that it wanted to launch a $500 million fund in Brazil in late 2013.

However, Wilson said that the weight of due dilligence required for new investments because of the firm's strategy of avoiding competitive auctions has slowed capital deployment.

"The level of investment has just been lower than we thought it might have been," she said.

Wilson said the group's two investments in Brazil, cable operator Blue Interactive and eyewear retailer Oticas Carol, were worth 34 million pounds at December 31.

Worries over the health of emerging economies has prompted an exodus of capital from those markets, forcing many central banks to raise interest rates to contain the spread of the sell-off.

3i said the pace of its private equity divestments had slowed in its third quarter, with 29 million pounds completed, taking its total proceeds for the financial year so far to 557 million pounds.

Net profit on those proceeds was 143 million pounds, 3i said, representing a return of 1.8 times its investment.

New investment during the quarter increased, with 3i investing 247 million pounds of cash from its balance sheet compared with only 4 million pounds in same period in 2012.

3i said diluted net asset value per share, a key measure for valuing its portfolio, had increased 3 percent on the previous quarter to 333 pence.