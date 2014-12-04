VIENNA Austria has detained a British soldier on suspicion of having sexually abused a six-year-old girl in the province of Tyrol, a spokesman for prosecutors in Innsbruck said on Thursday.

Police detained the man at the weekend in front of the alleged victim's house. He has been placed in investigative custody for at least two weeks.

"We have started an investigation into suspicions of aggravated sexual abuse," Prosecutor Hansjoerg Mayr said, adding authorities had informed the British consulate about the case.

The Heute newspaper said the incident took place while British soldiers were in Tyrol for mountain training. "We can confirm the arrest of a British national in Neustift," an embassy spokesman said.

A spokesman for the British army said they were aware of the arrest and detention of a soldier on Nov. 29. "This is a matter for the Austrian authorities and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further," he said.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London)