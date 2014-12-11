LONDON Britain's eavesdropping agency will join forces with organised crime experts to apply the same methods used to track down terrorists to tackle online child abuse, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

Speaking at a summit in London attended by more than 50 countries and 26 technology companies, Cameron said Britain would also introduce a new law making it illegal for an adult to send a sexual communication to a child.

"We have created a new joint team between the National Crime Agency and GCHQ, using all the techniques and expertise we use to track down terrorists ... to track down paedophiles as well," Cameron told the summit.

Britain's new specialist unit will tackle the worst cases of child sexual exploitation online, focusing on the so-called "dark web" of encrypted networks that lets people anonymously share images of child abuse.

Cameron said 41 countries had agreed to set up databases of illegal images and a new global fund would be set up to help prevent child exploitation online. Britain will contribute 50 million pounds to it.

Firms including Facebook (FB.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) will use the digital footprints on child abuse images to prevent them being shared on their networks, he said, while Microsoft, Google and Mozilla have also agreed to work together to look at blocking access to child abuse material via their web browsers.

"The online exploitation of children is happening on an almost industrial scale. There are networks spanning the world," he said. "This is a global crime so it needs global action. We need to throw the net so wide that there is nowhere for these paedophiles to hide."

