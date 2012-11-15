British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON Britain's media regulator said on Thursday it had started investigations into the airing of child abuse allegations by the BBC and ITV.
The BBC and ITV have both started their own disciplinary proceedings after false allegations were aired earlier this month against a leading Conservative Party figure from the 1980s who has threatened to sue for damages.
"The first (investigation) relates to a Newsnight report broadcast on 2 November into child sex abuse allegations," Ofcom said in a statement.
"The second relates to the disclosure of a list of individuals alleged to be linked to child sex abuse on ITV's This Morning, broadcast on 8 November," it added in a statement.
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.