London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
LONDON A British former soccer coach was charged on Tuesday with eight historical offences of sexual assault against a boy under the age of 14.
The charges against Barry Bennell, 62, who was a talent spotter at Crewe Alexandra and a coach at Manchester City, relate to "non-recent" child sexual abuse, the state prosecution service said without giving details.
The charges include indecent assault, inciting a boy to commit an act of gross indecency and assault with intent to commit buggery.
Bennell was charged after prosecutors received a file of evidence from Cheshire Police, the force in charge of the area of northwest England where Crewe Alexandra are based.
He is due to appear before South Cheshire Magistrates' Court in Crewe on Dec. 14.
PHILADELPHIA Joking that "opposites attract," Prime Minister Theresa May called on President Donald Trump on Thursday to renew the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States and lead in a new, changed world.
BRUSSELS Britain will respect its obligations under European Union treaties while it seeks to strengthen trade ties with world partners, the British chancellor said on Friday.