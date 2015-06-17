A collision involving three military troop carriers near Britain's biggest military training area injured up to 20 military personnel, the Wiltshire Police said in a statement.

First responders and three military ambulances were attending to about five people with life-threatening injuries and about 16 other "walking wounded" personnel near Westdown Camp in Salisbury Plain, the police said. (goo.gl/s6YS3B)

The crash site was near a by-way that cuts through The Plain, the Wiltshire Police said.

(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)