LONDON Britain's Competition Commission set out on Monday plans for reforming an accounting market dominated by the "Big Four" audit firms - KPMG, Ernst & Young, Deloitte and PwC.

WHAT'S IN:

* Top 350 UK listed companies must put their audit work out to tender at least every five years, deferred for a further two years in exceptional circumstances. Phase in over five years.

* Only company audit committees to negotiate and agree audit fees, initiate tenders, recommend appointments and authorise non-audit services.

* Financial Reporting Council to get powers to boost competition in auditing, and will review every audit engagement of the 350 companies roughly every five years.

* Ban on banks requiring companies they lend money to being audited by one of the Big Four.

* Shareholders of a company to vote annually on whether information in firm's audit committee report is sufficient.

WHAT'S OUT:

* Mandatory switching of accountants as mandatory re-tendering seen as bringing same benefits and avoids some costs.

* Tougher limits on advisory services auditors can offer clients whose books they already check.

* Joint audits or shared audits or whereby a smaller audit firm teams up with one of the Big Four.

* Role for shareholders or FRC responsibility in reappointing an auditor.

* Independently resourced risk and audit committees.

