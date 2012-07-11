LONDON British companies cut their marketing budgets for the first time in a year in the second quarter, as pessimism about the economy regained the upper hand, a survey said on Thursday.

The downward revision was marginal, however, with 23 percent of companies surveyed reducing advertising spend against 22 percent reporting a rise, suggesting it remains a close call as to whether total marketing spend will increase this year as a whole, according to the IPA Bellwether report.

Business confidence also waned in the second quarter after a surge in the first, with marketing executives' views on prospects for their industries sliding sharply to a net minus 16.8 percent from plus 1 percent in the first quarter, it said.

Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit and the report's author, said the downturn in confidence was not surprising given recent events in the euro zone, which is the UK's main trading partner, coupled with gloomy domestic economic trends.

"Business confidence has taken a step back again, having perked up briefly at the start of the year, which has caused companies to review their planned spend on marketing this year," Williamson said.

"The focus has been on cutting back on main media advertising, direct marketing and below-the-line activities and reallocating that money towards sales promotions and the Internet, both of which are often cited as a means to quickly grow sales, especially in a downturn when customers are particularly cost conscious," he added.

The findings contrast with recent comments from WPP Plc (WPP.L), the world's biggest advertising company, which said in June its UK operations had experienced growth of 4.2 percent in the first four months of the year on a constant-currency basis, although it said growth had fallen back slightly in April.

Williamson said sentiment was nothing like as negative as it was late last year, arguing any upturn in business optimism could soon feed through to higher marketing spend.

"The Olympics should of course also provide a boost in the third quarter," he added.

The IPA Bellwether survey is based on the quarterly responses from marketing executives at about 300 UK-based companies.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes)