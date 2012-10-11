Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
LONDON British military police have arrested seven soldiers on suspicion of murder, the defence ministry said on Thursday, following what it said was an "engagement" with an insurgent last year in Afghanistan.
"The Royal Military Police have today arrested seven Royal Marines on suspicion of murder. The arrests relate to an incident in Afghanistan in 2011. The incident followed an engagement with an insurgent: there were no civilians involved," the ministry said in a statement.
The defence ministry gave no further details.
Relations between Western forces and Afghan civilians have been strained in the last year after soldiers burned copies of the Koran at a NATO base and a U.S. soldier was accused of killed 16 civilians in a rampage in March.
A video also emerged depicting U.S. marines urinating on corpses.
Relations between Western troops and Afghan forces have also deteriorated after a series of "insider" attacks against NATO coalition troops by Afghan soldiers or by militants wearing Afghan military uniform.
BOGOTA An explosion near Bogota's bullring injured at least 31 people, most of them police officers as they prepared for protests in Colombia's capital on Sunday, the mayor's office said.
ABU DHABI U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday distanced himself from President Donald Trump's assessment of the media as "the enemy of the American people," saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he had no problems with the press.