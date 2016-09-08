LONDON Low-cost airline easyJet said Britain's vote to leave the EU in June had a short-term impact on UK consumer demand for holidays after sterling fell against the euro, and appetite for holidays had since normalised.

"We took a consumer hit because people think 'oh my God Europe's more expensive', that normalises," Carolyn McCall told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.

easyJet said its plan to acquire an operating certificate in another EU country, part of its preparation to be able to continue to operate as it does currently when Britain, where it is headquartered, is no longer part of the EU was "quite advanced".

Air fares for European consumers are also likely to remain at the levels they have done this year, next year, McCall said.

"There's no question in our minds that pricing will remain low, brilliant for consumers. For the next year, we see 2016/17 being very similar to this year," she said.

easyJet's bigger competitor Ryanair said in September that fares could fall by between 10 and 12 percent over the six months between September and March.

