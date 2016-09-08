Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group speaks during the closing press briefing at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON British Airways-parent IAG is not looking actively at any acquisitions at the moment, although other airlines are interested in joining the group and industry consolidation is on the cards, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We're always looking for the opportunity," Willie Walsh told an airlines conference in London.

"We're structured to facilitate further consolidation if the right opportunity comes along. We're not actively looking at anything in particular at the moment," he added.

He also shrugged off the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, saying he was concerned only about the uncertainty it has created for business.

