London police simulate Thames boat hijacking in counter-terror exercise
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
LONDON British Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said he had asked for a full explanation for Friday's "simply unacceptable" aviation disruption caused by a problem at the air traffic controller NATS' centre in southern England.
"Any disruption to our aviation system is a matter of the utmost concern, especially at this time of year in the run up to the holiday season," he said in a statement. "Disruption on this scale is simply unacceptable and I have asked NATS for a full explanation of this evening's incident.
"I also want to know what steps will be taken to prevent this happening again," he added.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, Editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
ABERDEEN, Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon knuckled down on her plan to hold a referendum on independence from the UK on Saturday, saying Brexit negotiations are destined to fail if Prime Minister Theresa May showed the same attitude to European partners as she had to Scotland.
LONDON Allegations from the United States that British spy agency GCHQ snooped on Donald Trump during his election campaign are "arrant nonsense", the deputy head of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) said in an interview on Saturday.