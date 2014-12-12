London police simulate Thames boat hijacking in counter-terror exercise
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
LONDON All parts of British air operations will start to get back to normal over the next two hours after a technical failure grounded flights on Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the air traffic control body NATS said.
"The system is back up and running now," the spokesman, Martin Rolfe, told the BBC. "Over the course of the next couple of hours all parts of aviation infrastructure will start getting back to normal -- the airports, the airlines and air traffic."
Asked why the failure had occurred, he replied: "at this stage we are still investigating the cause."
ABERDEEN, Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon knuckled down on her plan to hold a referendum on independence from the UK on Saturday, saying Brexit negotiations are destined to fail if Prime Minister Theresa May showed the same attitude to European partners as she had to Scotland.
LONDON Allegations from the United States that British spy agency GCHQ snooped on Donald Trump during his election campaign are "arrant nonsense", the deputy head of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) said in an interview on Saturday.