LONDON A plane that caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet operated by Ethiopian Airlines, footage on Britain's Sky News channel showed.

The new, lightweight jet suffered a series of battery fires earlier this year, leading the plane to be grounded for several weeks until Boeing came up with a satisfactory fix.

Boeing shares were down 5 percent in New York.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Kate Holton)