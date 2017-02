LONDON Manchester Airport's main terminal has reopened after bomb disposal experts were called in to check a suspicious package on Wednesday, police said.

A man was being questioned, although police said earlier reports that he was being held under the Terrorism Act were inaccurate.

The package, a bag, was found to be safe.

The airport's operators had earlier said 11 flights leaving Terminal 1 would be affected. Incoming flights are operating normally and the airport's two other terminals remained open.

Manchester Airport is Britain's fourth biggest and handles around 20 million passengers each year.

