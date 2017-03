LONDON All flights in and out of London's City Airport were suspended on Tuesday after inspectors found an uneven surface in one section of the runway, a spokeswoman said.

The problem had been fixed and the airport was hoping to reopen by midday (1100 GMT), although the knock-on effect of the morning closure was expected to cause delays, she said.

The small airport, located close to the centre of London, mostly serves business passengers on flights to European destinations.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)